Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

13/07/2017

Detecting acetaldehyde

A fine wine has an ideal balance of ingredients. Too much or too little of a component could mean the difference between a wine with a sweet and fruity aroma and one that smells like wet newspaper. To help wineries avoid off-aromas, a team reports a sensitive device for detecting a compound that can affect the beverage's fragrance. Source, Science Daily.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017