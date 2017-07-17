|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Detecting acetaldehyde
A fine wine has an ideal balance of ingredients. Too much or too little of a component could mean the difference between a wine with a sweet and fruity aroma and one that smells like wet newspaper. To help wineries avoid off-aromas, a team reports a sensitive device for detecting a compound that can affect the beverage's fragrance. Source, Science Daily.