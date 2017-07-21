Daily Wine News

14/07/2017

Malbec masterclass in Adelaide

Langhorne Creek is celebrating the Malbec variety with a Masterclass at the State Library of South Australia hosted by award winning Bleasdale Vineyards Winemaker, Paul Hotker and writer, David Sly.

Join them Friday 21 July to taste Malbec wines from Langhorne Creek and gems from overseas!

Book into the Malbec Masterclass where you will be guided through a 90 minute tasting of carefully selected Malbec wines from both international vineyards and direct from the Langhorne Creek cellars. Hosted by Paul Hotker, Award Winning Winemaker at Bleasdale Vineyards alongside wine writer David Sly this is one not to be missed.

Date: Friday 21 July, 2017
Time: 5:30 – 7:00pm
Location: Circulating Library, State Library of South Australia
Price: $52.00
Bookings essential via Trybooking.com

