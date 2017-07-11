Daily Wine News

12/07/2017

Australian wines win best at Catad'Or Awards

Taylors Wines from South Australia's Clare Valley have picked up two Great Gold medals and two Silver medals at the prestigious Catad'Or Wine Awards in Chile. Third generation winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor says the win in Santiago is a great achievement and will boost the winery's exports to China. Source, Sky News.

