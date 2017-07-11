««« return to Daily Wine News index

Engaging with the source of the drift

One of the wine industry’s favourite sprays is Monsanto’s glyphosate-based Roundup. You can see who uses it: any stripes of bare ground beneath a vine row is the work of this highly-efficient herbicide. Monsanto’s up in arms as country after country bars the unregulated sale of the stuff. As of July 7 that glowing fruit basket, California, has dared to list it as a poison. This follows the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifying glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen”. Source, InDaily.