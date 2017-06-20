««« return to Daily Wine News index

2017 Winewise Small Vigneron Awards

Entries for the 2017 Winewise Small Vigneron Awards are now open.

Wines can be entered on-line at http://winewise.net.au/wwsva-entry-form/

The Awards are limited to producers who crushed 250 tonnes or less for their own label in the 2017 vintage. Wholly or partially owned subsidiaries of producers crushing greater than 250 tonnes are not eligible for entry.

There is no minimum stock requirement.

Wines need not necessarily be bottled on the day of entry but must be commercially bottled before their dispatch for judging. Tank or barrel samples, if detected, will be disqualified.

Commercial labels are preferred, but not essential. However, every bottle entered must be clearly identified.

There is no limit on the number of entries per class per entrant but the number of bottles required per entry is two (2) bottles

Entries close at 5:00 pm on Friday, 4 August 2017. All wines entered must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, 11 August 2017.

The entry fee is $75.00 per wine entered.

Regulations and conditions of entry can be found at http://winewise.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2017-SVA-Regulations.pdf

Trophies take the form of magnificent Peter Crisp plates which are embossed in pure gold.

All wines entered (2 bottles of each please) should be sent to:

SVA

C/- Lester Jesberg

74 Companion Crescent

Flynn ACT 2615

NO MORE THAN TEN WINES JUDGED AT A TIME

Like last year, we will keep class sizes to a maximum of ten wines. This, we hope, will avoid situations where the biggest, most obvious wines dominate – as they often do in large classes. Where more than ten wines are entered in a class, our stewards will randomise the entries and split them into groups of ten or fewer. The top wine in each group will progress to the next round.

UNIQUE SCORING

Another unique feature of the SVA is our scoring system. We’ve never been fans of the 100 point scale, and feel that even the 20 point scale can be unwieldy and unrepresentative. We use the 5 – 0 scale where:

5 = gold medal

4 = silver

3 = bronze

Then we have 2, 1, 0

The whole scale is used.

JUDGES

Bryan Currie Hungerford Hill

Kate Hibberson Mount Majura

Lex Howard Winewise

Simon Killeen Simão & Co

Nick Knappstein Riposte

Jo Marsh Billy Button Wines

Helen McCarthy Mountadam

Ian McKenzie Consulting Oenologist

Jeremy Nascimben Calabria Family Wines

Nick O’Leary Nick O’Leary Wines

Deb Pearce Winewise

David Yeates Winewise

Chairman Lester Jesberg

FEEDBACK TO ENTRANTS

All gold and silver medal winners will be fully reviewed in Winewise. Entrants seeking feedback will be provided with all judges’ comments on their wines. Very few wine shows provide this service. A full listing of results will be sent to all entrants within a week of the conclusion of judging.

Lester Jesberg

Chairman of Judges

0412148577