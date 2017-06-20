|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/07/2017
2017 Winewise Small Vigneron Awards
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Entries for the 2017 Winewise Small Vigneron Awards are now open.
Wines can be entered on-line at http://winewise.net.au/wwsva-entry-form/
The Awards are limited to producers who crushed 250 tonnes or less for their own label in the 2017 vintage. Wholly or partially owned subsidiaries of producers crushing greater than 250 tonnes are not eligible for entry.
There is no minimum stock requirement.
Wines need not necessarily be bottled on the day of entry but must be commercially bottled before their dispatch for judging. Tank or barrel samples, if detected, will be disqualified.
Commercial labels are preferred, but not essential. However, every bottle entered must be clearly identified.
There is no limit on the number of entries per class per entrant but the number of bottles required per entry is two (2) bottles
Entries close at 5:00 pm on Friday, 4 August 2017. All wines entered must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, 11 August 2017.
The entry fee is $75.00 per wine entered.
Regulations and conditions of entry can be found at http://winewise.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2017-SVA-Regulations.pdf
Trophies take the form of magnificent Peter Crisp plates which are embossed in pure gold.
All wines entered (2 bottles of each please) should be sent to:
SVA
C/- Lester Jesberg
74 Companion Crescent
Flynn ACT 2615
NO MORE THAN TEN WINES JUDGED AT A TIME
Like last year, we will keep class sizes to a maximum of ten wines. This, we hope, will avoid situations where the biggest, most obvious wines dominate – as they often do in large classes. Where more than ten wines are entered in a class, our stewards will randomise the entries and split them into groups of ten or fewer. The top wine in each group will progress to the next round.
UNIQUE SCORING
Another unique feature of the SVA is our scoring system. We’ve never been fans of the 100 point scale, and feel that even the 20 point scale can be unwieldy and unrepresentative. We use the 5 – 0 scale where:
5 = gold medal
4 = silver
3 = bronze
Then we have 2, 1, 0
The whole scale is used.
JUDGES
Bryan Currie Hungerford Hill
Kate Hibberson Mount Majura
Lex Howard Winewise
Simon Killeen Simão & Co
Nick Knappstein Riposte
Jo Marsh Billy Button Wines
Helen McCarthy Mountadam
Ian McKenzie Consulting Oenologist
Jeremy Nascimben Calabria Family Wines
Nick O’Leary Nick O’Leary Wines
Deb Pearce Winewise
David Yeates Winewise
Chairman Lester Jesberg
FEEDBACK TO ENTRANTS
All gold and silver medal winners will be fully reviewed in Winewise. Entrants seeking feedback will be provided with all judges’ comments on their wines. Very few wine shows provide this service. A full listing of results will be sent to all entrants within a week of the conclusion of judging.
Lester Jesberg
Chairman of Judges
0412148577