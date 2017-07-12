|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/07/2017
2017 Melbourne International Wine Competition results
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
We're excited to announce the winners of the 2017 Melbourne International Wine Competition! In our fourth smash year of the competition, more than 1,100 wines were submitted from 10+ countries around the world. The judges included top trade buyers from distributors, top retail stores, sommeliers, and more. Please click here to get the full list of winners.