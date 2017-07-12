|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/07/2017
Odour may be key to pest insect control
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Disrupting insects’ sense of smell may save crops and human lives, according to a recent study. The study conducted by the Australian National University and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) was done to determine how an odorant-degrading enzyme, thought to be present in insect antennae, affects processing of odorants in sensory neurons of an insect’s brain. Source, Riverine Herald.