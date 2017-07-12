««« return to Daily Wine News index

Odour may be key to pest insect control

Disrupting insects’ sense of smell may save crops and human lives, according to a recent study. The study conducted by the Australian National University and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) was done to determine how an odorant-degrading enzyme, thought to be present in insect antennae, affects processing of odorants in sensory neurons of an insect’s brain. Source, Riverine Herald.