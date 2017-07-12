Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

12/07/2017

Odour may be key to pest insect control

Disrupting insects’ sense of smell may save crops and human lives, according to a recent study. The study conducted by the Australian National University and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) was done to determine how an odorant-degrading enzyme, thought to be present in insect antennae, affects processing of odorants in sensory neurons of an insect’s brain. Source, Riverine Herald.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017