|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/07/2017
Hunter farewells Murray Robson
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Few people have matched the passion, persistence, panache and pursuit of perfection of Murray Robson in his 47 years in Hunter wine. Murray, who died aged 85 on June 26, was ever the innovator, renowned for his exemplary wines with their hand-signatured labels. He was a three-time “founding father” of what are now the prestigious Davis family Briar Ridge and Pepper Tree operations and the Agnew group’s Audrey Wilkinson brand. Source, Newcastle Herald.