Hunter farewells Murray Robson

Few people have matched the passion, persistence, panache and pursuit of perfection of Murray Robson in his 47 years in Hunter wine. Murray, who died aged 85 on June 26, was ever the innovator, renowned for his exemplary wines with their hand-signatured labels. He was a three-time “founding father” of what are now the prestigious Davis family Briar Ridge and Pepper Tree operations and the Agnew group’s Audrey Wilkinson brand. Source, Newcastle Herald.