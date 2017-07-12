|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Could a succession plan protect your region?
Succession planning for vineyard businesses and the future integrity of South Australia’s wine regions will be hot topics at the annual SA Wine Grape Growers Summit on 28 July in Barossa. When the Barossa Grape & Wine Association (BGWA) surveyed grapegrowers toward the end of 2015 there was an eyebrow-raising number of respondents who indicated they were planning to leave the industry. About 30% of the local growers said they planned an exit in the next five to 10 years. “It was a bit of a wake-up call,” said Nicki Robins, BGWA’s viticultural development officer. Source, Grapegrower & Winemaker.