Thinking about distilling?

On the 3–5th of August, the Asia Pacific Whiskies and Spirits conference will be adding a seminar topic with interest to the wine industry. ‘Distilling for Wineries’ will be presented by Jurgen Deibel – a world renowned spirits expert.

The event presents a great opportunity for winemakers and winery owners to meet with and learn about a new frontier – winery distilleries.

For wineries, broadening their reach into distilled products is a major topic of discussion and an emerging trend across the world. With an abundance of raw product (grapes) on their doorstep the session will cover off not only the obvious: brandy and fortified wines, but will discuss and explore liqueurs, new products & wine based spirits eg Pineau des Charentes, grappa-like products as well as vodka and gins.

Jurgen will discuss the possibilities, changes and opportunities for wineries to begin distilling.

About Jurgen Deibel:

Keeper of the Quaich (Scotland), World 1st Cognac BNIC Educator (France), Sherry & Brandy Educator (Spain), Founder and Director DAFS, Vodkamaster; Member of RumXP, USA and Guest Lecturer at Weinakademie Austria.

Jurgen enjoys an excellent reputation as a consultant to major brand suppliers, as an instructor for gastronomy, wholesale and retail trade as well as a specialist author. With a commitment to the world of spirits for over thirty years he has a reputation for being one of the most prestigious experts in the world.

During this time, Deibel created a large network of distilleries, brand suppliers, associations and other market participants through its excellent contacts and is a regular speaker at international trade fairs and symposia.

Jurgen is also a member of The Keepers of the Quaich is an exclusive and international society that recognises those that have shown outstanding commitment to the Scotch Whiskey industry. Founded by the leading distillers, it is by its very nature, the beating heart of the industry. In establishing the Keepers of the Quaich, the industry pooled its influential resources to build a powerful society working together and united

The Asia Pacific Whiskies and Spirits conference is set to be held on August 3–5 at the Adelaide Convention Centre. It marks the first occasion on which the event has been held outside North America or Europe and it boasts a list of speakers from across the globe.

FOR FULL OVERVIEW & REGISTRATION http://whiskiesandspiritsconference.com.au