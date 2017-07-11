««« return to Daily Wine News index

Young Gun of Wine registrations open for 2018

Registrations are now open for the 12th annual Young Gun of Wine, designed to find, celebrate and showcase Australia’s young and emerging winemakers.



Focused on giving a platform to winemakers on the rise, Young Gun of Wine is open to Australian winemakers up to

45yo making all sorts of wine – traditional, experimental, biodynamic, natural, orange/amber, single

vineyard, blended, sparkling, fortified, whatever it is, in the words of Mike Bennie before the 2017 judging, we’re

looking for, “Diversity. Creativity. Deliciousness. Transparency of winemaking. Wines that thrill for personality and

reflection of winemaker and place.”



Young Gun of Wine encourages winemakers who have entered before to enter again… particularly after what

happened this year. The 2017 Young Gun of Wine, Michael Downer of Murdoch Hill, made it through to the final

awards presentation three times, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, before walking away with the title on his fourth shot.



All winemakers registered for 2018 can be part of the Young Gun of Wine national event tour later this year,

extending from September to December (2017).



2017 Young Gun of Wine winner Michael Downer of Murdoch Hill says, “They’re good, fun events. It’s great to

catch up with other winemakers and share ideas and it’s good camaraderie between everyone.



“When we first made it to the top 12 in Young Gun of Wine [in 2014] I was only starting with my project and it got

us on the scene. Each year that I’ve participated has built our exposure through the trade. When we started we didn’t

even have a distributor. Young Gun of Wine enabled us to pick up national distribution and kick off the brand.”



Michael will join the Young Gun of Wine judging panel in 2018 — he knows what the winemakers are going through.



Registrations for the 2018 Young Gun of Wine are open until August 11.



Winemakers are encouraged to register today via Trybooking [trybooking.com/QVCO] and for all specific details

about the upcoming showcase, see the Registrations page at younggunofwine.com.