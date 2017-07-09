|Grapegrower & Winemaker
10/07/2017
Largest wine stash in US found, dates back to 1700's
A New Jersey museum unearthed dozens lost wines that date back to just after the American Revolution — including the largest known collection of Madeira in the country, according to a report. The monetary value of the Madeira cannot be made public — but it is the largest that has been discovered in the U.S. — and one of the most extensive in the world. Source, The New York Post.