10/07/2017
A 100 year old woman shares her secret
Florence Bearse recently celebrated her 100th birthday in her hometown of Bangor, Maine. Asked about how she had lived such a long life, the centenarian told local TV station WLBZ: "I like my wine. Don't take it away from me." Source, The Independent.