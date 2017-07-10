Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

10/07/2017

Flight staff break bottles over passenger's head

A flight attendant had to break a wine bottle over the head of a man who lunged for an exit door and fought with other passengers during a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing. The flight was subsequently turned around, but it took multiple passengers to restrain the man. Source, The Sydney Morning Herald.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017