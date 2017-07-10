|Grapegrower & Winemaker
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/07/2017
Flight staff break bottles over passenger's head
A flight attendant had to break a wine bottle over the head of a man who lunged for an exit door and fought with other passengers during a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing. The flight was subsequently turned around, but it took multiple passengers to restrain the man. Source, The Sydney Morning Herald.