|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/07/2017
Fake news: No wine brand for Amazon
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
According to numerous reports out this morning, Amazon entered the wine business with its own label in partnership with Oregon’s King Estate Winery, which has launched a direct-to-Amazon wine label called “Next.” But that’s not actually the case, as it turns out. Source, Tech Crunch.