10/07/2017
'Olympic' win for Hawkes Bay Syrah
A Hawkes Bay syrah from Rod McDonald Wines has won the Champion Red Trophy for its Quarter Acre Syrah 2015 at the International Wine Challenge (IWC). The winery was already noted for scooping four trophies for its Quarter Acre Syrah 2015. Source, The New Zealand Herald.