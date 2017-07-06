|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index7/07/2017
Michelin guide buys 40% of Wine Advocate
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
It was announced Wednesday that Michelin, publisher of that 100-year-old guidebook, would buy a 40% interest in the Wine Advocate. One immediate target: more wine "events" (dinners, tastings) in Hong Kong and Singapore. Source, Forbes.