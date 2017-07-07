|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|
|
7/07/2017
An organic empire at Blampied
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"Tucked in a corner of Captains Creek Organic Wines’ cellar door and restaurant, there’s an aerial photo of the May family’s 80-hectare farm. “This is fair dinkum paddock-to-plate,” owner Carolyn May says." Source, The Weekly Times.