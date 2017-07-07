|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A shift in the Chinese wine market
The Chinese wine market is “dynamic” and “always changing” as consumers learn to drink wine for enjoyment, rather than status or health. As part of the shift, they have moved away from “old world” European wines toward lighter Australian wines with low acidity and minimal tannin. Source, The Weekly Times.