Using magpies to deter grape-eating birds

Magpies are being lured in to help ward off smaller birds that feast on grapes. Fruit-eating birds like starlings, rosellas and thrushes cause substantial damage to Australian vineyards, in some cases munching through 80 per cent of the fruit. Reducing their presence is easy and all you need is a couple of wooden posts. Source, New Scientist.