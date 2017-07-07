Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

7/07/2017

Using magpies to deter grape-eating birds

Magpies are being lured in to help ward off smaller birds that feast on grapes. Fruit-eating birds like starlings, rosellas and thrushes cause substantial damage to Australian vineyards, in some cases munching through 80 per cent of the fruit. Reducing their presence is easy and all you need is a couple of wooden posts. Source, New Scientist.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017