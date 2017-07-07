««« return to Daily Wine News index

Tohu Sauv praised by Decanter

Tohu Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2016, produced by Maori food and drinks company Kono, has been rated as ‘outstanding’ and given 96 points out of 100, in the August edition of specialist wine magazine Decanter.

Decanter’s panel of experts blind-tasted, and then rated, over 80 New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs. Only two other wines were rated as ‘outstanding’, which puts Tohu Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2016 in the top five of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc's rated.

"Many people look to publications like Decanter to help them decide which wines to buy, so we hope that this latest accolade for our most awarded wine ever will encourage even more people to try this outstanding wine,” said Rachel Taulelei, CEO at Kono.

“As a wine-maker you are always striving to make a wine that you are proud of, and that people enjoy drinking,” Bruce Taylor, Kono's Chief Winemaker said. “Getting recognition from international experts provides further validation of this special wine, made in a unique sub-region of Marlborough, the Upper Awatere Valley.”

Judge Cameron Douglas described the wine. “The wine has quite a pure and pristine bouquet on the nose with a delicious and layered frame on the palate. Mineral, stony, fresh and pure flavours are bursting through. This is a lovely example of balance, length and complexity that will build over time."