6/07/2017
RSE conference to be held in Blenheim
A conference to mark the 10th anniversary of a migrant labour scheme crucial to the success of the Marlborough wine industry is being held in Blenheim on Thursday. The Horticulture New Zealand-organised conference on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme runs over two days at the Marlborough Convention Centre. Source, Stuff.