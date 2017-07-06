Daily Wine News

6/07/2017

RSE conference to be held in Blenheim

A conference to mark the 10th anniversary of a migrant labour scheme crucial to the success of the Marlborough wine industry is being held in Blenheim on Thursday. The Horticulture New Zealand-organised conference on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme runs over two days at the Marlborough Convention Centre. Source, Stuff.

