Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

6/07/2017

Man faces court over Swan Valley painting theft

The man charged over a bizarre painting theft in the Swan Valley last month has appeared in a Perth court. Jake Dugles Seagrim, 19, appeared in the Midland Magistrate's Court today charged with stealing a 2.5m, 50kg painting worth $8000 from the Chapel Farm winery in Middle Swan on June 10. Source, The West Australian.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017