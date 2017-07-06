|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Man faces court over Swan Valley painting theft
The man charged over a bizarre painting theft in the Swan Valley last month has appeared in a Perth court. Jake Dugles Seagrim, 19, appeared in the Midland Magistrate's Court today charged with stealing a 2.5m, 50kg painting worth $8000 from the Chapel Farm winery in Middle Swan on June 10. Source, The West Australian.