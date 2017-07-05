|Grapegrower & Winemaker
6/07/2017
Victorian tourism boost
The Victorian Government has helped secure a $1.15million investment in Seymour. Family owned winery, Wine x Sam, will create 10 local jobs and increase regional tourism by an estimated 10000 visitors a year. Source, The Seymour Telegraph.