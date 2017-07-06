|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Robert Wood wins German wine scholarship
The talented son of Yenda farmers has won a prestigious wine scholarship to Germany – to work there as a consultant winemaker. Robert Wood, 25, who works at Calabria Wines, has been awarded the Esther Knewitz Memorial scholarship. Source, The Daily Advertiser.