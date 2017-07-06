|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Grower wins $7m case
A north-west Victorian grape grower, whose 60-hectare property was permanently damaged by chemical overspray from a neighbouring property four years ago, has been awarded more than $7 million. Source, Sunraysia Daily.