4/07/2017
Pinot at forefront of New World Wine Awards
The initial test for this year’s wine vintage is underway with a record number of 1400 entries received for the New World Wine Awards. Pinot Noir's under $25 make up the largest category of entries at 15%, followed by Sauvignon Blanc at 13%. Source, National Business Review.