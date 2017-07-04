|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Top 10 investment wines with stable return
The value of fine wines has risen by 20pc over the past year, with demand climbing as investors look for novel ways to diversify their portfolios. The 10 best performing wines over the past five years have increased in value by an average of 150pc. Source, The Telegraph.