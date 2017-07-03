|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Consistency vs uniqueness of place
Wine divide: uniqueness of place vs. consistency of product. There is room for both, but they are almost mutually exclusive. Wines that emphasise vintage and terroir soar but consistent wines are safe harbours. They may not soar but they do not crash and burn. Source, Lubbock Online.