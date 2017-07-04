|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The value of China's wine imports is dropping
The value of wine imported into China dropped again this month, continuing its downward trend into the fifth month of the year, albeit it at a slower pace than in previous months. Source, The Drinks Business.