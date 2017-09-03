««« return to Daily Wine News index

Peter Nixon to judge Asian International Wine Comp

Peter Nixon was born in London to parents of Australasian heritage. He attended secondary school in England and later became entranced by the London wine trade. Family holidays to the great wine regions of Europe consolidated this interest and Peter decided to pursue a career in the wine industry, commencing with a role at UK wine retailer Oddbins prior to returning to Australia to study wine marketing at Adelaide University.

Like many in the wine trade, Peter also has a passion for fine cuisine and subsequently trained as a chef. Peter now has over 25 years experience in the wine and hospitality industry, including local and international wine show-judging, independent wine retailing, imported wine wholesaling, restaurant wine list design and training, as well as commercial procurement experience with both hotel groups and airlines.

For the last five years Peter has been a leading Business Manager with Dan Murphy’s, overseeing the Dan Murphy’s Wine Panel, responsible for identifying ranging options. In this role Peter also acts as editor and principle contributor to the Dan Murphy’s Buyer’s Guide, Australia’s highest circulation Drinks publication. Peter continues to be actively involved in local and International wine show judging. He is a passionate advocate for both Australian and International wine.

Peter Nixon joins the panel of judges for the 1st Annual Asia International Wine Competition will be held on September 10th, 2017 in Hong Kong.

SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

The Asia International Wine Competition is the first major international wine competition with TRADE ONLY judges comprised of buyers from the top retail stores, sommeliers, restaurant owners, hotel beverage directors, distributors, and importers. Unlike other wine competitions, our judges have purchasing power and the ability to make a direct impact on brand sales.

We are pleased to invite your winery to participate in our upcoming 1st Annual Asia International Wine Competition to be held in the Fall of 2017. We are currently in the process of arranging a location to host this unique competition in Hong Kong.

The respect that the New York and Melbourne International Wine Competition has garnered led wine producers, importers, distributors, retail store buyers and sommeliers to ask us to bring this same philosophy to Europe, Australia, and now Hong Kong. We are proud to add the Asia International Wine Competition and the Asia International Spirits Competition to the International Beverage Competition Series. Like our New York competition, in Hong Kong our judges will be the retail store buyer, sommelier, restaurant beverage director, hotelier, distributor and importer. We feel that these judges, whose livelihood rely upon their skill set, truly know what the consumer wants, as they receive on a daily basis the feedback from the consumer of what is good and what will sell. We gather the best and brightest buyers to be our judges — our panels will include beverage industry professionals from all over the continent.

The International Beverage Competition Series also includes the New York International Beer Competition, the New York International Wine Competition, the Berlin International Wine Competition, the Berlin International Spirits Competition, the Melbourne International Spirits Competition, the Melbourne International Beer Competition, the Melbourne International Wine Competition.

General Information:

COMPETITION DATES: 10 September 2017

DEADLINES:

Entry Deadline: 3 September 2017

Product Delivery Deadline: 7 September 2017. Wines MUST arrive on time in order to be judged. Please read the "Shipping Information" below carefully to ensure that your products arrive on time.

Payment Deadline: 3 September 2017

COST:

$140 Now to August 26th

$150 August 27th to September 2nd

$175 September 3rd to September 9th

Payments: Payment for online entries can be made by credit card through PayPal. Off-line entry fees can be made by check payable to IALCOHOL or by wire transfer. The banking information and associated fees for the wire transfer are on the downloadable forms. If payment is not received by the deadline above, entries will not be judged and wines will not be returned.

LOCATION:

5/F Hung To Centre 94–96 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong

For more information about the judges and how to enter, please visit Asia International Wine Competition Website