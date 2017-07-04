««« return to Daily Wine News index

Champagne and sparkling awards results

The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC) is delighted to announce that the number of countries entering the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships this year rose to 29 with first-time entries from the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Romania, all of which won Silver medals.

Overall 127 Gold Medals and 167 Silver Medals were awarded in 2017.

All the Champagne Gold & Silver medal winners can also be found at the links below

Part 1: http://www.the-buyer.net/insight/cswwwcc-medal-winners-announced/

Part 2: http://www.the-buyer.net/insight/part-two-cswwc-medal-winners-italy-united-states/

With the unrivalled sparkling wine experience of our three judges (the “Dream Team” of Tom Stevenson, Essi Avellan MW and Dr Tony Jordan), it is little wonder that no other competition can boast the breadth and quality of entries that the CSWWC continues to receive. The CSWWC is the largest and most relevant sparkling wine competition in the world.

France gained the largest haul of Gold medals with 51 golds and 40 silvers awarded. The judges are also delighted to announce that this year has certainly been the most diverse and exciting year yet for sparkling wine. They were particularly impressed by the quality of the Australian, Italian and the English entries, with 10, 37 and 14 Gold medals awarded to these countries respectively, and the award-winning Trentodoc wines showing the greatest improvement, almost doubling their haul of Gold Medals from 11 in 2016 to 19 2017!

The judges were also thrilled to award Gold medals to Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain the USA and once again a Gold medal to China! As Tom Stevenson, Founder and Chairman of the Judges, explains “With the spread of technology and expertise world class sparkling can now be found in countries where the fizz was undrinkable or non-existent 10 years ago.”

Tasting notes and price categories for all this year’s Gold and Silver medal winning wines in addition to a full listing of the awards will be published in Tom Stevenson’s Champagne & Sparkling Wine Guide 2018 (due out in October 2017).

The CSWWC is the first and only terroir-driven competition judged exclusively by internationally renowned fizz experts who taste each and every wine submitted to guarantee an unprecedented level of consistency and accuracy of the medals awarded.