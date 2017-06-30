|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/06/2017
Chinese economy transitions to consumption
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Chinese economy is transitioning from a dependence on investment spending and infrastructure projects towards consumption and services. This provides many new opportunities for Australia in areas such as food, wine, education and tourism. Source, Cuffelinks.