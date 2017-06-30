|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WA winery delighted by vintage
Wignalls Winery completed its bottling process for the 2017 vintage earlier this month, with a week’s work producing 6000 cases of wine. Winery owner Rob Wignall said this year’s vintage was extremely challenging, yet rewarding, adding it had been a top year. Source, The West.