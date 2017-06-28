««« return to Daily Wine News index

Canned wine isn't just a gimmick

Trader Joe’s has a surprising new product hit this summer, Simpler Wines – a four-pack of sparkling wines in generous 6-ounce cans. Priced at just $3.99 and available in white and rosé, the wines also have Italian provenance. Trade Joe's simply can't keep it in stock. Source, Forbes.