30/06/2017
Canned wine isn't just a gimmick
Trader Joe’s has a surprising new product hit this summer, Simpler Wines – a four-pack of sparkling wines in generous 6-ounce cans. Priced at just $3.99 and available in white and rosé, the wines also have Italian provenance. Trade Joe's simply can't keep it in stock. Source, Forbes.