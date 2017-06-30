««« return to Daily Wine News index

Charles Banks sentenced to four years in prison

Wine executive Charles Banks was sentenced to four years in federal prison yesterday for defrauding retired NBA star Tim Duncan of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery also ordered Banks, a financial adviser and the founder of Terroir Life, to pay Duncan $7.5 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after he finishes his prison time. Source, Wine Spectator.