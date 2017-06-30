««« return to Daily Wine News index

Ghost Rock winery is passed on

Cate and Colin Arnold started Ghost Rock winery in Tasmania, as a hobby in 2001. Now, having established the only commercial winery on the Central North Coast, the Arnolds are hanging up the snips. The business’s next generation, winemaking son Justin Arnold, and his wife Alicia Peardon, will be new owners.

“From the initial vine plantings and then the opening of our cellar door 11 years ago, to the completion of the winery and events center, it is now time for us to move on and pass the baton to the next generation," said Cate.

"It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey, and we are grateful for the support from our staff, our suppliers, and of courses, our loyal customers."

The move — several years in the making — ensures the smooth handover of a coastal icon which will soon embark on significant production and distribution growth.

Justin and Alicia joined the family business in early 2015 having gained extensive experience in the food and wine industry prior to their move from Melbourne. Justin recently completed his third vintage in charge of the Ghost Rock label.

“Succession planning is never easy, nor simple. What helped make the process work were honest, open conversations throughout, and more broadly, the fact that Justin and Alicia bring new skills to the business — new skills that can grow it and drive it forward”, said Cate.

The handover will take effect July 1, 2017, and both Colin and Cate will remain in the business in consultative roles as they transition to retirement.

“This business was established by two fabulous people and is now run by a raft of fabulous, passionate people. We’re genuinely honoured just to be apart of it, to be able to put our thumbprint on it, and to ready it for our kids to one day run, just as mum and dad have done, said Justin.

From July 1 it will be very much business as usual for Ghost Rock, as vines continue shutting down for winter pruning, and the 2017 aromatic wines go through final preparations for bottling.