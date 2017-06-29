|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index29/06/2017
Top 2015 Gravels reds selection picked
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The 2015 vintage of Gimblett Gravels red wines has received top marks by international Master of Wine Andrew Caillard and for the gravels' winegrowers association chairman Gordon Russell it has achieved the trifecta. Source, New Zealand Herald.