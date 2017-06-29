««« return to Daily Wine News index

Calling Australian Nero d’Avola producers

The Wine & Viticulture Journal is inviting Australian producers of varietal Nero d’Avola to take part in its forthcoming tasting of the wines.

Producers interested in submitting their wines to the tasting are asked to register their interest with editor Sonya Logan via email ( ) by no later than next Thursday (6 July).

The results of the tasting will be published in the July-August issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Tuesday 18 July.

Please note, the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s previously advertised tasting of Gamay for this issue has been deferred.