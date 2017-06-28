Grants available Maceodon Ranges wine industry

|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Grants available Macedon Ranges wine industry
Here’s to the health of the Macedon Ranges’ wine industry. Grants are available as the state government seeks to help winemakers develop Victoria’s wine industry. Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas announced the Wine Industry Development Strategy and the next stage of the Wine Growth Fund earlier this month. Source, Star Weekly.