Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

28/06/2017

Grants available Maceodon Ranges wine industry

Here’s to the health of the Macedon Ranges’ wine industry. Grants are available as the state government seeks to help winemakers develop Victoria’s wine industry. Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas announced the Wine Industry Development Strategy and the next stage of the Wine Growth Fund earlier this month. Source, Star Weekly.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017