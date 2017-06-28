««« return to Daily Wine News index

A new induction of somms for Oceania

The Court of Master Sommeliers Australia under the auspices of The Court of Master Sommeliers Europe has announced the results of its Introductory, Certified and Advanced Examinations held in Sydney this June, with 41 students achieving the title of Introductory Sommelier, 28 students achieving the title of Certified Sommelier and 11 students achieving the title of Advanced Sommelier.

2017 Australian Results

The 2017 Australian Riedel Certified Sommelier Dux was awarded to: Andres Perez (Trippas White Group)

The 2017 Australian Riedel Advanced Sommelier Dux was awarded to: Christian Baeppler (Jonah’s)

41 students achieved the title of Introductory Sommelier

28 students achieved the title of Certified Sommelier

11 students achieved the title of Advanced Sommelier

The Court of Master Sommeliers

The Court of Master Sommeliers was established in 1977 to promote excellence in hotel and restaurant beverage services. The intensive education and examination programme guides aspiring Masters through four increasingly rigorous levels of coursework and examination, culminating in the Master Sommelier Diploma Examination.

The Court of Master Sommeliers in Australia

Since its first Australian course in 2008, 982 sommeliers have participated in the examinations resulting in 620 Introductory Sommelier graduates, 273 Certified Sommelier graduates, 11 Advanced Sommeliers and 3 who have attained the title of Master Sommelier: Franck Moreau MS (Merivale), Sebastian Crowther MS (Rockpool Dining Group) and Benjamin Hasko MS (Bootleggers). Worldwide there are currently just 236 Sommeliers who have gained the highly-coveted title of Master Sommelier.

Franck Moreau MS says, "This is the most successful year yet for The Court of Master Sommeliers in Australia, with record enrolment numbers and extensive waitlists for Introductory and Certified levels. Increasingly, Sommeliers and Beverage Professionals are seeing the benefits of CMS accreditation and employers are viewing CMS Certification as an essential qualification when seeking to recruit staff”.

For course information please email ">i. To learn more about The Court of Master Sommeliers visit www.courtofmastersommeliers.org.

The Court of Master Sommeliers Oceania gratefully acknowledges the generous support of our Exclusive Venue Sponsors InterContinental Sydney and Merivale.