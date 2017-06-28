««« return to Daily Wine News index

Dan Graham, dux of AWAC

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) announced this week that Dan Graham, Winemaker/Manager at RedHeads Studio Wines, was the dux of the 39th Advanced Wine Assessment Course. As dux, Dan has accepted a place as an associate judge for the 2017 Royal Queensland Wine Show, being held this week – a highly sought-after position due to the very limited number available.



Describing the course, Dan said ‘The AWAC was a great opportunity to expand my perspective on wine styles and test myself on where I am at in my career. It's rare to have exposure to such a range of wines in such a short time. The course also made me rethink how to approach certain aspects of my work as a winemaker.’



The selection of the dux is based on statistical scores, verbal skills and group interaction.



Con Simos, Group Manager at the AWRI who is responsible for the course said that ‘the AWRI is delighted to continue its partnership with the Royal Queensland Wine Show and to see Dan offered an associate judging place. During the course Dan demonstrated an excellent combination of tasting skills and ability to communicate about wine.’



The AWAC, presented by the AWRI, puts participants through a gruelling and intensive four-day program of wine sensory education and assessment. It aims to prepare potential new wine show judges and develop the sensory analysis capabilities and vocabulary of Australian wine professionals at an elite level.



Twelve leading wine show judges, journalists and winemakers contribute to the delivery of the course, alongside AWRI staff. The next AWAC will be held in November 2017.



Course details are available at: http://www.awri.com.au/industry_support/courses-seminars-workshops/awac/