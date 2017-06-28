|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Do you practise culture raisonnée?
Grapegrower & Winemaker Magazine are seeking interviews with wine industry professionals familiar with the practise of culture raisonnée or "reasonable viticulture".
The practice, most commonly adopted in France, dictates a chemical-free approach, with use of agricultural products when only necessary (in the case of severe vine distress or potential loss of crop). The products are not used prescriptively.
If you follow this procedure in your vineyard and would like to speak more about it, please send through an email to with a bit about yourself and a brief summary of how you adopt the process.
Please note: we thank you for taking the time to get in touch, but only suitable candidates will be contacted.