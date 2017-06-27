««« return to Daily Wine News index

Alibaba opens door of e-commerce for NZ

Alibaba will be present at this year’s EPIC (Ethnic People in Commerce) conference in New Zealand, to be held in Auckland on 30th June. There are “significant opportunities” for ethnic communities in New Zealand wanting to tap into the Chinese consumer market, according to Piers Smulders, Alibaba’s business development manager in New Zealand. Source, Power Retail.