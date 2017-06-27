|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/06/2017
Alibaba opens door of e-commerce for NZ
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Alibaba will be present at this year’s EPIC (Ethnic People in Commerce) conference in New Zealand, to be held in Auckland on 30th June. There are “significant opportunities” for ethnic communities in New Zealand wanting to tap into the Chinese consumer market, according to Piers Smulders, Alibaba’s business development manager in New Zealand. Source, Power Retail.