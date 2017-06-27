««« return to Daily Wine News index

A New brand for Treasury

Treasury Wine Estates has launched a new range dedicated to the pioneering spirit of Samuel Wynn. This brand, Samuel Wynn & Co, was inspired by the adventurous spirit of a Polish immigrant who made a big impact on the Australian wine industry.

Wynn went on to purchase John Riddoch’s Coonawarra winery and vineyards, together with his brother, and renamed the property Wynns Coonawarra Estate.

The packaging of the new brand has been designed to tell his Wynn’s unique story.

Samuel Wynn was a winemaker who left his homeland and headed for Australia on a whim. Here he faced a number of triumphs and challenges. Wynn had a love of wine and became a successful wine shop keeper which led him to a career as a wholesale wine merchant.

Wynn played a key role in establishing the Melbourne wine scene in the early 20th century. He explored new territories of sourcing, selecting and celebrating wines. Eventually Wynn turned to winemaking and through his achievements has become the inspiration of this new brand.

The two wines take consumers on a journey – something that Wynn was well known for as a travelling wine merchant. The story is used to strengthen engagement with millennial consumers who like wine, but are not necessarily loyal to the category.

The brand gets its momentum through recent Treasury Wine Estates innovations, which challeng wine traditions. Just as Angus McPherson, Treasury Wine Estates’ managing director of Australia & New Zealand said: “The key to maintaining momentum with millennials is to think beyond traditional white norms and make wine enjoyable.” This idea has been used through the angular bottle — not too different from a whisky bottle.

The two wines, released in Australia, are ‘The Man From Nowhere’ Shiraz, and the ‘Last Rites’ Cabernet Sauvignon. Both are multi-regional blends and have a recommended retail price of $18.99.

The new brand builds on momentum gained through recent Treasury Wine Estates innovations, including the 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon – which was the top performing ‘new product development’ in wine in 2016, according to Aztec Data.