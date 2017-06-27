««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian WSET Graduates "Great Inspiration"

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has paid tribute to Australia’s Diploma graduates, calling them a “great inspiration” to the local drinks industry.

In all 21 graduates from the 2015/16 academic year were fêted in events in Melbourne and Sydney this month.

These included Australian dux Ed Merrison of Melbourne-based distributor CellarHand, whose overall distinction in the Diploma placed him in the top 1% of WSET students worldwide.



“Graduates of the WSET Diploma are among the elite of Australia's drinks industry, holding senior positions in a range of sectors from sommeliers and wine merchants to key roles within multinationals and distributors,” said WSET international development director Jude Mullins, who visited Australia to present the certificates.



“Their talent and contributions to the Australian drinks industry is a great inspiration. At both a collective and individual level our graduates are examples of how specialist-level education in wine and spirits opens doors and provides opportunities, locally and globally.”



The Diploma is the fourth and uppermost level of attainment offered by WSET. It is viewed as one of the wine world’s highest qualifications, with Jancis Robinson dubbing it “virtually a pre-requisite for the Master of Wine”.



The Diploma comprises six units of study, each designed to develop expertise in a specific area. These range from viticulture and winemaking to the global business of alcoholic beverages, in addition to theory and tasting exams on still, sparkling and fortified wines of the world.

Australia’s newly anointed Diploma graduates were among 460 from around the globe, and now join a rarefied field of 9,000 people ever to have achieved the feat since WSET’s inception in 1969.

Top graduate Merrison, whose performance earned him the now-defunct Fine Wine Partners Scholarship, said he found the depth and breadth of the course “challenging and thoroughly enriching”.



“It encompasses all regions of the world and all wine styles, right the way up and down the price and quality ladder,” he added. “It demands a thorough knowledge of every aspect of wine, from production to the workings of the global drinks trade. It’s great to delve into it all with a stimulating mix of people, from winemakers to sommeliers and sales people, and to learn from some of the sharpest mentors around.”



The academic year 2015/16 was WSET’s most successful to date, with a record 72,171 exams taken globally, an increase of 17% on the previous year, marking 14 consecutive years of growth.



Australia was singled out as a particularly dynamic market, with, 2,518 candidates enrolled in various WSET courses, which represents 18% growth year on year.