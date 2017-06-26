««« return to Daily Wine News index

WET improvements introduced to parliament

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia welcomed a bright new era for the Australian wine industry. This is following the introduction of legislative amendments that will effectively remove market distortions and directly support the wine industry and its communities.



The introduction into Parliament this week of the Treasury Laws Amendment (2017 Measure No.4) Bill 2017 is the result of several years of hard work by Australian winemakers advocating for improvements to the integrity of the Wine Equalisation Taxation (WET) system, which will enable the industry to forge ahead as the economic and social powerhouse of rural and regional Australia.



“We are genuinely heartened by the goodwill on all sides of politics to get where we are today,” said Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive of the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia.



“The Government has listened to and worked with industry every step of the way to get these legislative amendments right. This support has also been mirrored by the Opposition, minor parties and independents who all recognise the critical economic and social contribution of the wine industry to local tourism, jobs, economic growth and long-term sustainability.”



“These amendments will remove distortions to the supply/demand balance for wine grapes by improving the integrity of the tax system and continue to deliver the economic conditions needed for investment in the production of high-quality Australian wines across all of our 65 regions.



“Coupled with the $50 million Export and Regional Tourism Package and the Cellar Door Grant program, the framework for industry success is set. We are now ready to deliver it,” he said.



“I urge all Members of Parliament and Senators to support these amendments as they pass through both Houses during the Spring sitting weeks, and thank those who continue to champion our great industry.”