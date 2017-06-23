««« return to Daily Wine News index

Export Partnership Program funding

More than $370,000 will assist 16 South Australian small and medium sized businesses to market and develop export opportunities in new global markets.

Announced on June 20 by Investment and Trade Minister Martin Hamilton-Smith, the latest round of the state government’s Export Partnership Program includes funding for businesses in the food and wine, education, manufacturing and ICT sectors, operating across the metropolitan area and regional South Australia.

Among recipients, Woodstock Wines in McLaren Vale has received $50,000 to tailor its marketing approach to new customers in Europe.

"Woodstock aims to further expand our export distribution into key markets in Europe and we intend to use the EPP funding to vary our marketing approach in relation to expected revenue and market size," said a spokesperson from Woodstock.

"Trade shows and international visits are critically important to our key export markets. We also aim to work closely with our distribution partners through advertising and marketing, tastings, and social media campaigns."

The full list of recipients:

919 Wines, Berri — $4,322

Adelaide Hills Distillery, Wayville — $25,000

Carey Training Pty Ltd, Hilton — $23,150

Claymore Wines Pty Ltd, Leasingham — $33,665

EQUALS International (Aust) Pty Ltd, Adelaide — $11,900

Eyrewoolf Enterprises Pty Ltd, Streaky Bay — $13,883

Geoff Hardy Wines, McLaren Vale — $32,736

Hot Melt Packaging Systems, Export Park — $25,000

Hydro-dis, Holden Hill — $50,000

Lobethal Road Wines, Mount Torrens — $30,000

Made in Katana & MIK Health, Adelaide — $12,500

Momentum Food and Wine Pty Ltd, Adelaide — $14,750

Oasis Systems Pty Ltd, Eastwood — $21,900

Pristine Forage Technologies, Edwardstown — $13,000

Tim Adams Wines Pty Ltd, Clare — $12,967

Woodstock Wines & Coterie, McLaren Flat — $50,000

Background

The Export Partnership Program provides funding assistance for small and medium-sized businesses to access new global markets through marketing and export development opportunities.

Current and aspiring exporters can apply for funding of up to $50,000 for eligible projects and activities, and grants may be used to support coaching, training, market intelligence and mentoring in order to plan for international opportunities and build their export capability.

Since March 2015, the EPP has seen a strong and continuing demand with a total of 360 applications received, and more than $3.6 million in grants assisting local businesses.

To apply, visit www.statedevelopment.sa.gov.au/EPP