23/06/2017
From Malbec to mulberry's
If crop diversification is a risk, SA viticulturist Peter Szabo is proof that gambles can pay off harnessing the odd backyard tree. Mr Szabo is one of the country's only commercial mulberry producers, having turned some of his Riverland wine grapes into 26 rows of the fruit. Source, The ABC.