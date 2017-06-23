Daily Wine News

23/06/2017

Q&A with Adam Chapman of Sirromet

With qualifications from Melbourne University and the Australian Wine Research Institute, a winemaking career spanning more than thirty vintages in Australia and France, and over 800 medals attributed to his wines, Sirromet’s Chief Winemaker considered himself an expert until a chance encounter on the other side of the globe reminded him that there’s always something new to learn. Source, WSET Global.

