|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index23/06/2017
Q&A with Adam Chapman of Sirromet
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
With qualifications from Melbourne University and the Australian Wine Research Institute, a winemaking career spanning more than thirty vintages in Australia and France, and over 800 medals attributed to his wines, Sirromet’s Chief Winemaker considered himself an expert until a chance encounter on the other side of the globe reminded him that there’s always something new to learn. Source, WSET Global.